Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PGRE stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

