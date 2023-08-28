ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ZI stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,353,900. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.