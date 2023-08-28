Reviewing SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy -20.99% -16.74% -6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -26.86 Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.39 -$10.35 million ($1.60) -0.67

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pineapple Energy. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pineapple Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMA Solar Technology and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

SMA Solar Technology currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.96%. Pineapple Energy has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 418.52%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats SMA Solar Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.