Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMA

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$62.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.