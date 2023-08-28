Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSI opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

