Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
NYSE RSI opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
