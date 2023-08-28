Contrasting IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 2 0 2.20

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 709.06%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 141.07%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.23) -0.84 Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 7.38 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -2.37

This table compares IN8bio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -133.97% -96.77% Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90%

Volatility & Risk

IN8bio has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats IN8bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.