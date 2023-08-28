The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Macerich by 10,681.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.