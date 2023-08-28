The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of analysts have commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich
Macerich Stock Performance
Shares of MAC opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -170.00%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.