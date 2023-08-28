Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $7.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research firms recently commented on LICY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:LICY opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

