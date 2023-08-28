Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$13.45

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.25. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.07. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of C$581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4646739 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.