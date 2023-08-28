The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,000 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $377,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timken Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Timken

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.