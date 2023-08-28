PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Head-To-Head Analysis

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.09%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.6% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PHX Minerals and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 37.12% 13.31% 10.05% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Royale Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $53.50 million 2.29 $20.41 million $0.62 5.34 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.