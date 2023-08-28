Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $12.29

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

