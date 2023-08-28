Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,636 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $5,112,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $2,897,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

