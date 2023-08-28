Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several research firms have commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of VSTM opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Verastem by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

