NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

NextMart has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A 36Kr $46.76 million 0.69 $3.26 million ($0.16) -5.19

This table compares NextMart and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -14.83% -14.09% -9.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextMart and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Summary

NextMart beats 36Kr on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

