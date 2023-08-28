Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CDE opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.