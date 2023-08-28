Contrasting Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) & Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sugarmade has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzano 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade -107.79% N/A -33.83% Suzano 47.44% 64.65% 17.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $4.72 million 0.28 -$11.07 million N/A N/A Suzano $9.65 billion 1.44 $4.53 billion $3.42 2.98

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than Sugarmade.

Summary

Suzano beats Sugarmade on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

