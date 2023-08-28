Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 444,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 107,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 81,686 shares during the last quarter.

VRDN stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

