Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $39.56

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares in the company, valued at $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,554 shares of company stock worth $4,023,951. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

