Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $39.56

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Yelp stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
