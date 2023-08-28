Contrasting Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PDC Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

This table compares PDC Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $4.68 billion 1.37 $1.78 billion $20.01 3.69 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 43.85% 28.47% 14.49% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDC Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

