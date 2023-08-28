McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) versus Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Head to Head Review

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) and McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of McCoy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Profire Energy and McCoy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 McCoy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and McCoy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $55.80 million 1.96 $3.95 million $0.17 13.53 McCoy Global N/A N/A N/A $0.62 1.68

Profire Energy has higher revenue and earnings than McCoy Global. McCoy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and McCoy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy 15.20% 17.51% 15.27% McCoy Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Profire Energy beats McCoy Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lindon, Utah.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc. provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts. It also offers data collection technologies used in rugged applications in the energy, construction, marine, nuclear, and aerospace sectors; and repair, maintenance, and calibration services for the capital equipment and related competitor products; and corporation technology rental services. In addition, it provides hydraulic power tongs used to make-up and break-out casing, tubing, and drill-pipe; casing running tools; tubular running technologies; torque-turn monitoring and control software system; wireless data subs; mud handling equipment; bucking units for assembling couplings to casing in tubular manufacturing plants; diesel and electric hydraulic power units; roughnecks; load monitoring systems; portable aircraft digital scales; and winch control systems. Further, the company offers aftermarket products and services, dies and inserts for tubular make-up and handling equipment; and gauging services. It markets its products and services through direct sales, agents, re-sellers, and distributors primarily under the SmarTR, Virtual ThreadRep, SmartCRT, SmartFMS, CalCERT, DWCRT, weCATT, weVERIFY, winCATT, GRITFACE, CLINCHER, HYTOPS, CHROMEMASTER, LOCKJAW, weTORQ, Autofill, AutoValve, and SWSES brand names in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, and Canada. The company was formerly known as McCoy Corporation and changed its name to McCoy Global Inc. in July 2014. McCoy Global Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

