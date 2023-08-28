Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Sinclair
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair
Sinclair Price Performance
Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Sinclair has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $23.85.
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.
Sinclair Company Profile
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
