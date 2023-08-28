Head-To-Head Survey: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Region Group and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 LTC Properties 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Region Group.

This table compares Region Group and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 37.24% 8.28% 4.04%

Dividends

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Region Group and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58 LTC Properties $189.09 million 7.03 $100.02 million $1.71 18.77

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Region Group. Region Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Region Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788). The security in each Trust are stapled to form the stapled listed vehicle, Region Group (ASX: RGN), formerly known as SCA Property Group (ASX: SCP).

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

