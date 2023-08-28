Analysts Set DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) PT at $62.40

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

