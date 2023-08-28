Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 1,939.17

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,939.17 ($24.74).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.54) to GBX 2,125 ($27.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,800 ($22.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,122 ($27.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,080.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,989.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,855.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,423.08%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.22) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($34,830.31). 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

