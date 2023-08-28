Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $19.83

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 301,579 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

