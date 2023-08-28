VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,867 shares of company stock worth $331,441. 45.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

