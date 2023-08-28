Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.