Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $28.88.
Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Aging Population ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.