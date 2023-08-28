Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,429,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.