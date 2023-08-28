Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $123.92 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

