Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 742.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 146,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

