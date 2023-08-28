DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Buys $147,602.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

