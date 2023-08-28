DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Buys $147,602.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.