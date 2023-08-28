ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $651.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.34. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Analysts predict that ASML will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

