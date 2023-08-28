Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) President Sells $174,888.32 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Brad Williams sold 235 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $5,912.60.

Cadre Stock Up 0.9 %

CDRE opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadre by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 600,878 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Cadre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 160,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

