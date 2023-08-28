Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.