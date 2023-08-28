Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

