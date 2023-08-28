Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,032,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,906 shares of company stock valued at $175,253 and sold 35,847 shares valued at $3,464,699. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

