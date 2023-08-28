Insider Selling: Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Insider Sells $200,206.20 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

