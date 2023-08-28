Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells $232,050.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.28 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

