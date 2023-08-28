Insider Selling: Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Sells $222,830.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.18 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

