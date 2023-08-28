Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $774.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

