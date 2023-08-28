F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,621,000 after acquiring an additional 861,137 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

