Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

