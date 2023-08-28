RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) vs. Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Head to Head Contrast

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and RealReal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $603.49 million 0.40 -$196.45 million ($2.12) -1.10

Savers Value Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A RealReal -36.46% N/A -30.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Savers Value Village and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Savers Value Village and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 RealReal 0 4 3 0 2.43

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. RealReal has a consensus target price of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 37.97%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.