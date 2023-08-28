ING Groep (NYSE:ING) vs. First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.02 ING Groep $19.56 billion 2.71 $12.78 billion $1.69 8.42

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% ING Groep 28.40% 10.32% 0.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares First Republic Bank and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 0 2 3 0 2.60

ING Groep has a consensus target price of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given ING Groep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ING Groep beats First Republic Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts. It also offers business lending products; consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and other consumer lending loans; and secured and unsecured lending services. in addition, the company provides debt capital market, working capital solutions, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, debt and equity market solutions, payments and cash management, and trade and treasury services, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services; and SME loans. It serves individual customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.