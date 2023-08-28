Critical Review: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 5.65 -$55.01 million ($1.41) -14.31 Insulet $1.31 billion 9.79 $4.60 million $0.89 205.62

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 1 4 0 2.29 Insulet 0 7 9 0 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations for Silk Road Medical and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $38.44, suggesting a potential upside of 90.51%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $296.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.93%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Insulet.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.83% -40.05% -22.40% Insulet 4.29% 22.42% 4.83%

Volatility & Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Silk Road Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.