Reviewing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.13 billion 5.47 $871.47 million $1.75 11.26 Ventas $4.13 billion 4.20 -$47.45 million $0.19 226.64

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 947.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 30.00% 8.85% 0.78% Ventas 1.81% 0.76% 0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ventas 0 3 4 1 2.75

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.42, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $52.45, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Ventas on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

