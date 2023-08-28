Critical Analysis: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) versus BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 1 4.00 Invitation Homes 0 9 7 0 2.44

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Invitation Homes has a consensus target price of $35.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 18.70% 4.25% 2.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.8% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes' gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes $2.24 billion 9.23 $383.33 million $0.71 47.54

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

