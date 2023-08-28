Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of CAMT opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

