Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $2.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Featured Articles

